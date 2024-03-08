Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on Friday said that the BJP will form its government again, and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will secure more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.



Dr. Saha said this after concluding his campaign in Malda, West Bengal for Lok Sabha on Friday.

Today, Dr. Saha participated in a series of programs in Malda, including door-to-door campaigns, wall painting, Jan Sampark Abhiyan, organizational meetings, etc.



Later, while speaking with reporters, Dr. Saha mentioned that the people in Malda, West Bengal, are enthusiastic about Narendra Modi winning and they believe that the BJP will form its government again.



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"As per the party’s direction, we came here yesterday. I attended many events, including meetings, wall painting, booth president Sanmeland, and door-to-door campaigns. During my campaigning, I witnessed the faith, trust, and belief in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today was the last meeting here. There is no doubt that the BJP will win all four seats here in Malda. I have spoken to various officials who have come here, and I understand that there is a lot of enthusiasm among all of them that Narendra Modi should win, and the BJP will form its government and I am hopeful that the NDA will secure more than 400 seats," he added.