BTC Polls 2025: Alternative Party of Boroland releases 2nd list of candidates

The Alternative Party of Boroland (APB) on August 30 announced its second list of candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) Elections 2025.

The list includes eight candidates across different constituencies. Md Delwar Hossain has been fielded from 2 No Guma, Harkiuliash Basumatary from 4 No Jamduar, Nara Basumatary from 5 No Saraibil, Manoj Mushahary from 9 No Banargaon, Ros Raj Basumatary from both 19 No Thuribari and 17 No Sobaijhar, Manoj Gayary from 26 No Darrangajuli, and Pramod Basumatary from 40 No Rauta.

With this announcement, APB has declared 25 candidates in total, adding to the 17 names revealed in its first phase list earlier this month.

Party leaders said the second list reflects APB’s commitment to ensuring representation of diverse communities and strengthening its grassroots presence ahead of the crucial BTCLA polls.

Earlier, the Alternative Party of Boroland (APB) has released its first phase list of candidates for the Bodoland Territorial Council Legislative Assembly (BTCLA) Elections 2025, announcing 17 names across different constituencies.

The candidates declared are:

Jagadish Basumatary (1 No Parbatjhara)

Olsen Kumar Kisku (3 No Srirampur)

Pradip Kumar Brahma (6 No Kachugaon)

Chila Basumatary (8 No Dotma)

Udangsri Narzary (11 No Baokhungri)

Naishrang Wary (14 No Chirang Duar)

Jiren Basumatary (16 No Nichima)

Anil Brahma (21 No Salbari)



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Niran Deory (24 No Mushalpur)

Dhrubajit Basumatary (25 No Baganpara)

Robindra Barman (27 No Nagrijuli)

Pradip Rabha (28 No Gaibari)

Naibendra Boro (29 No Sukalai Serfang)

Kushal Boro (30 No Gareswer)

Dr Anjali Probha Daimari (36 No Harisinga)

Hunuk Daimari (37 No Dhanshri)

Bwswn Daimari (38 No Bhairokunda)

The declaration marks the beginning of APB’s preparations for the upcoming polls. With the second list of candidates expected shortly, the party aims to contest a significant number of seats in the BTCLA elections.