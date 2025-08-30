BTC Polls 2025: Bodoland Peoples Front releases second candidate list

The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) on Saturday declared the names of its candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, 2025.

The announcement was made by BPF president and former BTC chief Hagrama Mohilary at Kokrajhar, following the resolution adopted during the 18th Policy Making Body meeting held on August 4 at Daodhara in Baksa district.

The list includes candidates for ten constituencies across Baksa, Udalguri, and Chirang districts. The names are as follows:

Manas Serfang (ST) – Jangila Hazowary

Thuribari (Open) – Khalilur Rahman

Salbari (ST) – Diganta Goyary

Koklabari (ST) – Swmkhwr Boro



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Goibari (ST) – Jiten Muchahary

Bhergaon (ST) – Mansuma Basumatary

Nonwi Serfang (ST) – Paul Toppo

Khaling Duar (ST) – Banjar Daimary

Pasnwi Serfang (ST) – Shyam Sundi

Rowta (ST) – Charan Boro

With this, the BPF has stepped up its preparations for the BTC polls, aiming to strengthen its presence across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).