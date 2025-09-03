BTC Polls 2025: Hagrama Mohilary and Khampa Borgoyary set for high-stakes duel

With the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections just three weeks away, the political battlefield in the Bodo heartland has intensified, as heavyweight leaders Hagrama Mohilary of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Khampa Borgoyary of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) gear up for a dramatic showdown.

Once close allies during the armed movement era, Hagrama and Khampa are now on opposing sides, contesting in two separate constituencies — a rare political spectacle attracting attention across Assam.

In Debergaon (Constituency No. 10) of Kokrajhar district, BPF chief and former BTC head Hagrama Mohilary will face off against Khampa Borgoyary, who is contesting on a UPPL ticket. Conversely, in Chirang Duar (Constituency No. 14), Khampa is seeking victory under the UPPL banner, while Hagrama is fielded by BPF, setting the stage for a dual battle between the two political titans.

Both leaders filed their nominations amidst massive crowds and a show of strength by supporters, reflecting the high stakes of this contest.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Hagrama Mohilary launched a scathing attack on Khampa Borgoyary and former minister Chandan Brahma, accusing the UPPL of fielding them “to destroy their political careers.” He claimed that during their tenure in BPF, Khampa and Chandan had “oppressed the people,” and their departure had brought relief to the public. Expressing confidence in BPF’s prospects, Mohilary said, “BPF will emerge number one in this election, followed by BJP, then Congress, and lastly UPPL.”



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Khampa Borgoyary hit back after filing his nomination, declaring, “Hagrama Mohilary will face a decisive defeat and be politically wiped out in both constituencies.” He asserted that UPPL was confident of retaining Chirang Duar and vowed that Hagrama would lose in both Debergaon and Chirang Duar.

As one of the most closely watched political duels in recent BTC history unfolds, all eyes will be on the vote counting scheduled for September 26, which is set to determine whether the old guard or the emerging leadership will dominate Bodo politics.Hagrama Mohilary and Khampa Borgoyary Set for High-Stakes Duel

With just three weeks to go for the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections, the political battlefield in the Bodo heartland has intensified, as heavyweight leaders Hagrama Mohilary of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) and Khampa Borgoyary of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) gear up for a dramatic showdown.

Once close allies during the armed movement era, Hagrama and Khampa are now on opposing sides, contesting in two separate constituencies — a rare political spectacle attracting attention across Assam.

In Debergaon (Constituency No. 10) of Kokrajhar district, BPF chief and former BTC head Hagrama Mohilary will face off against Khampa Borgoyary, who is contesting on a UPPL ticket. Conversely, in Chirang Duar (Constituency No. 14), Khampa is seeking victory under the UPPL banner, while Hagrama is fielded by BPF, setting the stage for a dual battle between the two political titans.

Both leaders filed their nominations amidst massive crowds and show of strength by supporters, reflecting the high stakes of this contest.

Speaking to the media after filing his nomination, Hagrama Mohilary launched a scathing attack on Khampa Borgoyary and former minister Chandan Brahma, accusing the UPPL of fielding them “to destroy their political careers.” He claimed that during their tenure in BPF, Khampa and Chandan had “oppressed the people,” and their departure had brought relief to the public. Expressing confidence in BPF’s prospects, Mohilary said, “BPF will emerge number one in this election, followed by BJP, then Congress, and lastly UPPL.”

Khampa Borgoyary hit back after filing his nomination, declaring, “Hagrama Mohilary will face a decisive defeat and be politically wiped out in both constituencies.” He asserted that UPPL was confident of retaining Chirang Duar and vowed that Hagrama would lose in both Debergaon and Chirang Duar.

As one of the most closely watched political duels in recent BTC history unfolds, all eyes will be on the vote counting scheduled for September 26, which is set to determine whether the old guard or the emerging leadership will dominate Bodo politics.