BTC Polls 2025: Hagrama Mohilary asks BPF rival Chandan Brahma to surrender

Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) president Hagrama Mohilary hit the campaign trail in Chirang district, extending support to Kajalgaon constituency BPF candidate Pani Ram Brahma.

Addressing the gathering, Mohilary launched a sharp attack on the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) and its leaders. He called upon UPPL candidate Chandan Brahma to withdraw from the contest, claiming he lacked the support of even his own colleagues.

Mohilary alleged that UPPL working president, Rwngwra Narzary, himself would not vote for Chandan Brahma.



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The BPF chief also targeted Khampa Borgoyari, saying that “dishonest politics” would lead to his defeat in the elections.

Taking another swipe at UPPL president and BTC chief Pramod Boro, Mohilary said that Boro had failed to invite him to the oath-taking ceremony after forming the government earlier, exposing what he termed as UPPL’s arrogance and lack of political courtesy.

Mohilary expressed confidence that the BPF will reclaim its stronghold in Chirang and play a decisive role in the upcoming BTC elections.