Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing an election rally in West Bengal's Medinipur on May 19 said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) is Modi's guarantee and the process has already begun where 300 refugees have been already granted citizenship.

Speaking at the election rally, Modi said, "Just 4 days ago, a new beginning has been made by granting citizenship to more than 300 refugees. I want to tell the TMC people to listen carefully, CAA is Modi's guarantee."

In a strong critique against Trinamool Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, PM Modi said, "To stop the conspiracies of the TMC, a strong and stable BJP govt in the centre is a must. Till Modi is in the centre, I'll not let them succeed in their ill intentions. It's Modi's guarantee!"

"TMC's appeasement has messed up the demography of Bengal, completely ruined the social system. TMC calls people from other states of the country as outsiders but they consider illegal intruders as their own...These intruders disturb the population balance in the state. hindus have become a minority in many areas, they are occupying the land of Dalits and backward classes..."

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