Citizen Action Party leader Ganesh Rai receives warm welcome in Chujachen, begins poll campaign
Chief Ministerial Candidate of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim, Ganesh Kumar Rai, received a warm welcome in the Chujachen Constituency. This visit underlines the party's faith in Rai's leadership and their goal to win in both the Melli and Chujachen constituencies.
- Ganesh Kumar Rai, Citizen Action Party-Sikkim's Chief Ministerial Candidate, warmly welcomed in Chujachen Constituency
- Rai's visit highlights the party's faith in his leadership and their goal to win in both Melli and Chujachen constituencies
- The party expresses optimism about their chances under Rai's leadership
The Citizen Action Party-Sikkim's Chief Ministerial Candidate, Ganesh Kumar Rai, received a warm welcome today in the Chujachen Constituency on March 30.
Party workers and members of the public turned out in numbers to greet Ganesh Kumar Rai.
He is also contesting from his home constituency, 12-Melli Constituency.
Rai's visit to Chujachen Constituency underscored the party's confidence in his leadership, with the aim of securing victories in both the Melli and Chujachen constituencies. The reception saw a strong support base for Shri Ganesh Kumar Rai.
Bir Man Rai, Secretary of the Press and Publicity Council of the Citizen Action Party-Sikkim in the 20-Chujachen Assembly Constituency, expressed optimism about the party's prospects under Ganesh Kumar Rai's leadership. He emphasized the significance of Shri Rai's candidacy and the party's commitment to addressing the needs and concerns of the people of Sikkim.
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