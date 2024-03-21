For the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Congress party unveiled its third list of candidates on Thursday. A total of 57 names were announced during the meeting of the 'Central Election Committee' chaired by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

From Arunachal Pradesh, Nabam Tuki has been nominated for the Arunachal West constituency, while Bosiram Siram will represent the party in Arunachal East.

Arunachal West paliamentary seat

Nabam Tuki

He is the present Congress President of Arunachal & former Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh who has been elected 6 times from assembly seat of Sagalee ,papum pare district which is a Christian dominant constituency of Arunachal.Nabam Tuki won in 1994 as Mla from Sagalee and since 30 years he served Mla six terms & became Pwd minister & further as Cm from November 2011 to November 2015 preceded by President rule.In 2014 he dissolved the assembly ahead of elections to do simultaneous elections to let Congress party win in the state.In 2021 CBI booked Nabam Tuki in corruption case for alleged nepotism and corruption.His brother Nabam Rebia served as Mp Rajya sabha and also Mla doimukh from congress party and now presently he is in BJP as Rajya sabha Mp.



Arunachal East Parliamentary constituency

Bosiram Siram served as Education minister in previous Congress of Arunachal Pradesh.In 2014 a special court in Arunachal has ordered a probe by the Special Investigation Cell into alleged misappropriation of funds meant for repair and maintenance of the district court building in Arunachal by former minister Bosiram Siram.The court of q Special judge at Pasi6in East siang district ordered the Investigation on a petition by the East and Upper Siang district bar Association of Arunachal.Siram was alleged in involvement in swindling of funds meant for repair and maintenance of the district court building.Bosiram Siram won as Mla in 2009 from 38th Pasighat East and served as Education minister of state since 2009 to 2014 and lost elections in 2014.Adi community of Arunachal resides in Pasighat and majority of the citizens are christian believers.

According to a statement posted on X, the Congress party revealed its candidates for various Lok Sabha seats across several states. The breakdown of candidates includes two seats in Arunachal Pradesh, 11 in Gujarat, 17 in Karnataka, seven in Maharashtra, five in Rajasthan, five in Telangana, eight in West Bengal, and one in Puducherry.

Among the notable candidates featured in the third list are Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Radhakrishna (son-in-law of Mallikarjun Kharge), and Praniti Shinde (daughter of former Union Minister Sushilkumar Shinde). Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury is set to contest from Berhampore, Radhakrishna will vie for the Gulbarga seat, and Praniti Shinde will stand for election in Solapur.