Manipur Pradesh Congress Party (MPCC) released the manifesto of the upcoming 18th Lok Sabha Election at Congress Bhawan today.

President of MPCC, Keisham Meghachandra while emphasising about the manifesto, he expressed that the Indian National Congress (INC) takes the ongoing Manipur crisis as a matter of grave concern. Amongst various pledges made under the manifesto, the party stressed on resolving the current crisis.

Meghachandra said that the manifesto mentioned about taking various measures to end Manipur’s crisis including removal of present state government, formation of a Reconciliation Commission to bring peace and unity among various communities. The party will also ensure compensation to displaced victims and they will also propose for incorporation of volunteers who defended villages during the crisis into state force. Additionally, the party pledged to form inquiry commission to ascertain detrimental lost incurred by the crisis.



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Meghachandra slammed the BJP government both in centre and state and alleged that people of the state have been suffering because of utter negligence of the government. The moment has come in the state that every citizen should realise how central government is treating the people of state. Only through such realisation, the people can teach lesson to BJP government and can bring positive change in the state.

Alleging widespread distribution of money to voters, he said that nowadays there is a congregation of many people mostly woman near chief minister’s residence. The presence of crowd in front of CM’s bunglow during the election time is questionable. Considering such instances as violation of model code of conduct, INDIA Bloc consisting of 10 like-minded political had filed a complaint to Election Commission. But unfortunately, no action has been taken.

“Just a few months back women of state have launched various form of movement expressing strong condemnation in connection with ongoing crisis. Those women even questioned that where have all the ministers and MLAs had gone for not addressing the conflict. Congress party believe that those women will stand for truth and give positive vote without any influence of money power,” he stated.

He said that Congress party had fielded candidate for inner and outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency from the public who are young and dynamic and capable to raise voice for the state on the floor of parliament. As such this election will be the testament that how far people exercise their voting rights with sensibility and wisely.

The Congress Manifesto that unveiled today says that the situation in Manipur has gone from bad to worse due to the callous neglect of the BJP/NDA government. Congress will remove the present state government forthwith and heal the wounds between the communities. The party also decided to appoint a Reconciliation Commission to bring about a political and administrative settlement that will be satisfactory to all the people of the state.