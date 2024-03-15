Congress MP Abdul Khaleque has pointed fingers at Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bhupen Borah and AICC General Secretary in-charge Jitendra Singh for the deteriorating prospects of the party in Assam.

Khaleque holds them responsible for the current state of affairs within the party.

This statement comes after the Congress MP showed dissatisfaction over the party after being denied a ticket from his constituency- Barpeta.

Notably, the Congress party did not give the Lok Sabha ticket to the sitting MP from Barpeta Abdul Khaleque and rather allowed his seat to Deep Bayan, the President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Sevadal.



Also Read: Assam MP Abdul Khaleque resigns from primary membership of Congress ahead of Lok Sabha polls

In a letter to the Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, while tendering his resignation from the party's primary membership, Kaleque alleged that the approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam.

In the resignation letter, the MP claimed that the party has taken a "strange route" in the state, where "people-centric issues have taken a back seat".



"...I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state president and AICC general secretary in charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam," he maintained.

The Congress has three MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, out of a total of 14 seats from the state. The two other incumbents, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, have again been given party tickets.