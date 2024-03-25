The Indian National Congress has released its sixth list of candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The list is part of the party's ongoing preparations for the electoral battle.

The Congress party announced four candidates from Rajasthan and one from Tamil Nadu.

From Ajmer Congress will field Ramchandra Choudhary, Rajsamand- Sundarshan Rawat, Bhilwara- Dr Damodar Gujar, Kota- Prahlad Gunjal.



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Meanwhile, from Tamil Nadu's Tirunelveli Congress has fielded Adv. C Robert Bruce.

On the otherhand, ahead of the impending elections, former Member of Parliament and Congress leader, Naveen Jindal, has announced his resignation from the Congress party.

Jindal, a seasoned politician announced his decision to part ways with the Congress and join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).