The Tripura CPIM on Thursday wrote a letter to the Chief Election Commissioner against the Returning Officer of the West Parliamentary Constituency for allegedly displaying discriminatory behaviour during the filing of nomination papers for the Lok Sabha election.

The letter, authored by the leader of the opposition and MLA Jitendra Chaudhury, stated that during the submission of nominations, BJP candidate Biplab Kumar Deb was allowed to be accompanied by about 30 to 40 members inside the chamber of the Returning Officer (District Magistrate & Collector, West Tripura district) on March 27, 2024.



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"The statutory rule prohibits the entry of more than 5 persons (including the candidate) into the chamber of the RO. The RO of Tripura West Constituency was observed allowing a crowd into his office instead of objecting to it, despite being aware of the prohibition. On the same day, the INC candidate from this constituency also submitted nominations to the RO adhering to statutory rules," he pointed out.

The CPIM leader alleged in his letter that during the Assembly bye-elections to Boxanagar and Dhanpur Assembly Constituencies in Tripura in 2023, Vishal Kumar was the District Electoral Officer in Sepahijala District.

"The CPI(M) faced the same kind of discriminatory attitude while submitting nominations. While ruling BJP leaders were allowed to address rallies from a dais very close to the chamber of the RO within the prohibited area, CPI(M) followers were prevented at a point far distant from the prohibited line. If the RO demonstrates partisanship towards the ruling BJP just during the nomination process, one must question whether he would be able to provide a level playing field for all contestants in the upcoming election processes," Jitendra emphasized.