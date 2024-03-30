The Cabinet, in conjunction with ENLU (Eastern Nagaland Legislative Union) Members, convened a joint meeting on March 30th 2024.

In this meeting, the ENLU members briefed the Cabinet on their recent visit to Delhi and their meeting with the ENPO on 28th March 2024 in Tuensang.

The issue of participation in the forthcoming national elections and ensuring the representation of all voices within the political process was also discussed.



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The Cabinet and ENLU Members after thorough deliberations, unanimously decided to extend a sincere appeal to the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO) urging them not to abstain from the upcoming Lok Sabha Election scheduled for April 19th 2024 but to participate in the elections and complete our democratic duty for the greater benefit of the region and its constituents.

The House further noted that upon the installation of the new popular Government in the Centre, a conducive atmosphere will be created for further negotiation of ENPO's demands.

In light of the above, the Cabinet and ENLU Members make an earnest appeal to the ENPO and its constituents, to prioritize the democratic principles and ensure the widest possible participation in the upcoming national elections in order to pave the way for a brighter and more inclusive future for Eastern Nagaland.