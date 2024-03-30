The Eastern Nagaland People's Organisation's (ENPO) decision to boycott elections is an unprecedented move that could mark a dark period in Nagaland's statehood history, claims Congress leader K Therie.

The divide between ENPO and its Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) could potentially create confusion stated the Congress leader.

"ENPO, backed by the rural population and youth, is fighting against discrimination and grievances. However, the MLAs, despite being elected by ENPO's voters, are allegedly unable to voice their rights due to electoral debts. The Chief Minister is said to have encouraged ENPO to present their demands to the Union Home Minister," stated a release.



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"As public order is a state subject, it is the state's responsibility to maintain peace and harmony. The initial dismissal of ENPO's concerns is considered a serious mistake," the release added.

The government, particularly the elected MLAs, are collectively blamed for any potential failures and are urged to take action.

Congress leader Kewekhape Therie, in his interactions with ENPO leaders and citizens, found them to be peaceful and cooperative.

He expressed concern over the lack of attention given to their demands over the past 14 years and the absence of attempts to resolve the issue and appealed to the Governor of Nagaland to urge the current government to address and resolve the problem.