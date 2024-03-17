The Election Commission of India has introduced 27 IT applications and systems aimed at bolstering operational efficiency and transparency in the upcoming Elections 2024. The announcement was made by Chief Election Commissioner Rajeev Kumar during a press conference on March 15, where the full schedule for the Lok Sabha elections and four assembly elections was revealed.

CEC Rajeev Kumar highlighted the significance of these IT tools, stating that they will empower various stakeholders involved in the electoral process. Among the notable applications mentioned was 'cVigil,' which enables citizens to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations, with assured action promised within 100 minutes of reporting. Additionally, the 'KYC app' was emphasized for facilitating informed voting, while a revamped results portal aims to enhance the experience on results day.

Additionally, CEC Rajeev Kumar emphasized the Election Commission's efforts in fostering constructive engagement with political parties. He cited the Integrated Election Management System (IEMS) portal as a platform for streamlining processes and highlighted measures taken against defaulting Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs).

In an effort to uphold ethical standards during the electoral process, the Election Commission has called upon all stakeholders to maintain respectful discourse, particularly regarding Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), and has strictly prohibited the exploitation of children in political campaigning.

The Election Commission reaffirmed its commitment to fair elections by announcing the cessation of distribution of freebies such as liquor, gas, sarees, among others.