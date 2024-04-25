The Election Commission of India (ECI) is looking into claims of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) being broken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Both the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) had raised concerns about actions that could incite hatred and division based on religion, caste, community, or language during the ongoing election campaign.

In response to these allegations, the ECI has requested a response from both leaders by 11 am on 29th April, seeking clarification on the reported incidents of MCC violations.

The Election Commission's action comes following complaints filed by opposition parties, particularly accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of delivering a speech in Rajasthan's Banswara that was deemed divisive and defamatory.