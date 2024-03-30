The Election Commission has released a notification prohibiting the conduct, publication, or promotion of exit polls from 7:00 am on April 19 until 6:30 pm on June 1, coinciding with the voting period for the Lok Sabha and four state assembly elections.

Additionally, the notification, issued on Thursday, emphasizes that according to the provisions of the Representation of the People Act, showcasing any election-related content, including the outcomes of opinion polls or other surveys, on any electronic media platform, is banned during the 48-hour period leading up to the conclusion of the polls.

In addition to the Lok Sabha elections, the state assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Odisha, and Sikkim are also holding elections.

Furthermore, by-elections for 25 assembly constituencies across 12 states are also scheduled during this period.

Also read: Assam: BSF carries out special operations near India-Bangladesh border, results in significant seizure