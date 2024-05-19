In a significant blow to the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Puri district, Nimapara MLA Samir Ranjan Dash has defected to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Dash officially joined the BJP at their party office in the presence of BJP State President Manmohan Samal, Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, and other prominent leaders.

Earlier on Sunday, Dash resigned from the BJD, expressing discontent over being denied a party ticket for the upcoming 2024 Assembly elections. A seasoned politician, Dash has served three terms as an MLA and held the position of Minister for School and Mass Education in Naveen Patnaik’s Cabinet.

“I have joined the BJP after losing confidence in the BJD leadership. I will ensure that BJP candidate Pravati Parida wins the elections in the Nimapara assembly segment,” Dash stated during a press conference. His resignation letter was submitted to BJD President and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, indicating his decision to withdraw from the party's primary membership.

In a heartfelt video message, Dash conveyed his long-standing dedication to the BJD since 2006, but noted a growing sense of disillusionment with the party's leadership. “I worked sincerely for BJD for years, but now the leadership seems to have lost confidence in me. Therefore, I resigned from the primary membership of the party today,” he explained.

Dash’s departure from the BJD follows a string of political maneuvers. He was elected as MLA from the Nimapara assembly segment in 2009, 2014, and 2019, representing the BJD under the Jagatsinghpur Lok Sabha seat. Despite his loyal service, the BJD chose to nominate Dilip Nayak, a recent BJP defector, over Dash for the upcoming elections.

Political analysts believe Dash's defection could pose significant challenges for the BJD in both the Nimapara Assembly segment and the Jagatsinghpur Parliamentary constituency. The move is seen as potentially weakening the BJD’s foothold in these crucial regions as Dash aligns his support with the BJP.

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