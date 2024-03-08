In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the Kokrajhar constituency, incumbent MP Naba Sarania has begun his preparations.

Sarania asserts that his constituency belongs to the people and not to any individual.

He criticises the use of gun politics, stating that only EVMs and ballot papers will decide the outcome in Kokrajhar.

Sarania also criticises Minister UG Brahma for his desperation to win the elections, accusing him of pressuring the BPF to field a weak candidate with BJP's support so that Bodo votes do not get divided.



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Sarania alleges that the UPPL plans to divide the votes in the name of BJP and non-Bodos to secure two and a half lakh votes, but he believes they will not succeed.

Sarania also claims that the government is conspiring against him with false allegations of fake caste certificates.

He challenges UG Brahma to contest the elections independently.

Sarania also criticises non-Bodo leader Jon Das, predicting that Das will secure only a minimal number of votes.

Sarania expresses confidence in winning the elections with 5 lakh votes in Kokrajhar.