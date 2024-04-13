Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated that he has been hosting an iftar party in his Jalukbari constituency since 2001.

The tradition, he indicates, is a testament to his commitment to his constituents and their diverse cultural practices.

Speaking to the media, Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "BJP should host iftar...I have been hosting Iftar parties in Jalukbari constituency since 2001 without breaking the custom single day but I go to the temple also."

Further Himanta Biswa Sarma asserted that one must go to all religions including Islam, Christianity and Hindu.



Also Read: Assam Lok Sabha elections 2024: BJP likely to face competition in three LS seats, says Himanta Biswa Sarma

This statement comes after, CM Sarma showed his discontentment against Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi who offered Eid namaz while protesting on the day of Ram Mandir consecration.

"After 500 years Ram Mandir came into existence and you (Gaurav Gogoi) do not go to Ram Mandir but sit on dharna in Nagaon. If he had protested on the day of Eid also I would have not liked it...Even I have wished people on Eid, I have also given iftar and also go to Muslim religious gatherings and sought their blessings."

Further, Himanta Biswa Sarma also stated that the state cabinet will undergo a cabinet re-shuffle after the Lok Sabha election as one of the cabinet ministers, Parimal Suklabaidya will be elected as an MP from the Barak Valley, hence one minister seat will become empty.