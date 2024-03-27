Ahead of the impending Lok Sabha Elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a list of leaders set to campaign for its candidates in Madhya Pradesh.

The lineup comprises 40 prominent figures, including Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Notable names such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and former BJP Chief Nitin Gadkari are among those slated to canvass for the party in the state.

Additionally, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Shiv Prakash, MP BJP Chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma, Mahendra Singh, Satish Upadhyay, Shri Satyanarayan Jatiya, Jagdish Devda, Rajendra Shukla, Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia, and Virendra Kumar Khatik will also engage in campaigning efforts for the BJP in the state.

Moreover, a multitude of other leaders, including Faggan Singh Kulaste, Smriti Irani, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, Devendra Fadnavis, Keshav Prasad Maurya, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, Hitanand, Prahlad Patel, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jaybhan Singh Pavaiya, Rakesh Singh, Lal Singh Arya, Narayan Kushwaha, Tulsi Silawat, Nirmala Bhuriya, Aidal Singh Kansana, Gopal Bhargav, Narottam Mishra, Suresh Pachauri, Kavita Patidar, and Gaurishankar Bisen, will also address the electorate in Madhya Pradesh.

Under the guidelines of the Election Commission, a 'recognized' party can designate a maximum of 40 star campaigners.

Notably, the BJP has announced its candidates for all 29 Lok Sabha constituencies in Madhya Pradesh, while the Congress party has disclosed only 10 candidates thus far.

The Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh are scheduled to take place across the first four phases of the total seven phases, falling on April 19, April 26, May 7, and May 13. Nomination filing for the first phase commences on Wednesday, with March 27 marking the deadline. Six Lok Sabha constituencies—Sidhi, Shahdol, Jabalpur, Mandla, Balaghat, and Chhindwara—are up for polling in the initial phase.

Also read: Congress releases 7th list of candidates for upcoming polls