Himanta Biswa Sarma, a prominent BJP leader, has issued a stern warning of potential legal action against Congress leader Pradyut Bordoloi.

The warning comes after Bordoloi accused the BJP of receiving donations from a state investor, 'M/s Bright Star Investments'.

Sarma vehemently denied the claims, stating Sarma dismissed these allegations as baseless and devoid of fact, labelling them as defamatory.

The Assam CM also vehemently denied any commercial links with the firm and stated that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in question is merely a philanthropic donation from the firm to the state government.

The allegations levelled by Hon’ble MP Shri @pradyutbordoloi is devoid of any facts and is entirely baseless.



Through these defamatory statements alleging quid pro quo between Govt of Assam and M/s Bright Star Investments, Hon’ble MP has invited grounds for legal action by the… https://t.co/aOTXn1wfw9 — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) March 15, 2024

This donation is being used to construct the Pragjyotishpur Medical College, which is currently under construction and will be dedicated to the people in the coming days.



Also Read: Assam: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announces Rs 421.15 crore for construction of 4-lane Gauripur Bypass

This comes after the Congress leader took to his social media handle and accused the state BJP government of deep-rooted corruption in the name of Electoral Bond.

"As the Electoral Bond Scam unveils how deep-rooted corruption in the BJP is, here is a case of how fraudulent 'development' has played out in Assam! Not long before the house of cards comes tumbling down..," he posted.

