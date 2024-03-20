The INDI alliance in Tripura, consisting of eight opposition political parties including CPIM and Congress, formed a 25-member election campaign committee on Wednesday after a day-long meeting in Agartala.

A closed-door meeting was held at the Agartala Press Club on Wednesday with representatives from all eight parties. Following the meeting, an election campaign committee was established, comprising 25 individuals. The leader of the Opposition and CPIM MLA, Jitendra Chaudhury, and Congress MLA Sudip Roy Barman have been appointed as the joint conveners of the committee.

Other members of the committee include Congress MLA Birajit Sinha, senior politician and former Chief of Tripura Congress Pijush Kanti Biswas, former CPIM Minister Manik Dey, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) state committee convener Pabitra Kar, Left Front Convener Narayan Kar, and others.

After the meeting, MLA Roy Barman stated that the opposition parties have united to combat the BJP in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.



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"We have come together on one stage to safeguard the country from imminent danger and to defeat the fascist government. The Bharatiya Janata Party government has deceived the nation over the past 10 years. It is a government of robbers and looters whose primary aim is to bolster their party funds. The plight of poor workers has worsened under this government," he said.

He further alleged that the present government has failed to fulfil its promises, including creating 2 crore jobs annually and retrieving all black money to the country.

"In the span of 10 years, they have failed to deliver on their promises. The government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party is deceitful, and speculative, and has undermined democracy. Therefore, various groups have come together today to fight against them. We may lack muscle power, police, or administration, but we have the backing of the people," he added.

Leader of the Opposition Jitendra Chaudhury emphasized that the representatives present in the meeting today are voicing the concerns of the majority of the people of the state and are committed to garnering people's support in the days ahead.