Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha are the two leaders from Northeast who are in the 40-member list of BJP star campaigners who will be campaigning for the saffron party for the Lok Sabha election in West Bengal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its roster of 40-star campaigners for the upcoming West Bengal Lok Sabha elections, which notably includes Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.



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Alongside prominent figures such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP National President JP Nadda, and Union Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, the list features key regional leaders like Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Ranked sixth on the list, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's name is highlighted, while Tripura Chief Minister Dr Saha secures the seventh position.

Dr Saha has previously participated in election campaigns in Bengal and continues to actively support BJP candidates in Tripura.