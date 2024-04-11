The Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for Phase 3 of the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024, with the Gazette notification set to be issued on April 12, 2024. This phase encompasses 94 Parliamentary Constituencies across 12 States/Union Territories, including an adjourned poll in the 29-Betul Parliamentary Constituency in Madhya Pradesh, scheduled for polling on May 7, 2024.

Nominations for Phase 3 will commence tomorrow, marking the beginning of the electoral process in these constituencies. The last date for nominations in all 12 States/Union Territories is April 19, 2024.

The States/Union Territories included in Phase 3 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Goa, Gujarat, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal.

The polling for these 94 Parliamentary Constituencies, along with the adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC of Madhya Pradesh, will take place on May 7, 2024. The election for the 29-Betul (ST) PC, initially scheduled for the 2nd Phase, was adjourned following the unfortunate demise of a contesting candidate from the Bahujan Samaj Party.

The schedule for Phase 3 is as follows:

- Gazette notification for Phase 3: April 12, 2024

- Commencement of nominations: April 12, 2024

- Last date for nominations: April 19, 2024

- Polling date for Phase 3 and adjourned poll in 29-Betul (ST) PC: May 7, 2024

With these key dates and constituencies announced, the electoral process for Phase 3 gears up, bringing the democratic exercise closer to millions of voters across these regions.