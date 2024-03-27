Nominations for the second Phase of General Elections 2024 to begin on March 28.

The Gazette notification for 88 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) across 12 States/UTs going for polls in the General Elections to Lok Sabha 2024 will be issued on 28.03.2024.

The polling in these 88 PCs along with one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur) in Phase 2 will take place on 26.04.2024.



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The notification for elections in the Outer Manipur PC was included in the gazette notification issued for phase 1.

15 ACs in Outer Manipur PC will go to polls on 19.04.2024 (Phase 1) and 13 ACs in this PC will go to polls on 26.04.2024 (Phase 2).

The States/UTs included in Phase 2 are Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jammu & Kashmir, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh & West Bengal, apart from one part PC in Manipur (Outer Manipur).