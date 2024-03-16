The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared that the Lok Sabha elections will be conducted in 7 phases, with the counting scheduled for June 4. The current government's term will conclude on June 16. Concurrently, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been enforced.

The MCC stipulates guidelines for political groups and leaders during elections, prohibiting them from announcing new plans or making caste-based criticisms. They are also barred from exploiting communal feelings or offering freebies to voters.

To keep a check on MCC violations, the Election Commission has launched the cVIGIL app. This app allows citizens to report any violations by uploading photographs, videos, or audio clips.

It also automatically identifies the user's location. The cVIGIL app, an acronym for Vigilant Citizen, enables citizens to contribute to the conduct of fair elections. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. Users also have the option to lodge complaints anonymously.

The app is programmed to report violations from the date of election announcements. It captures real-time photos/videos along with location details, providing digital evidence for immediate action.



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The Lok Sabha Election 2024 is approaching and here's a guide on how to report Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations via the cVIGIL App.

Step 1 involves users capturing a photo or a 2-minute video of the violation and uploading it to the app. The app's Geographic Information System (GIS) maps the location automatically. Users then receive a Unique ID on their mobile phone for tracking their complaint's status. Multiple incidents can be reported with each receiving a Unique ID.

Step 2 is when the complaint information reaches the District Control Room and gets assigned to a Field Unit, which includes Flying Squads and Surveillance Teams. These units use the 'cVIGIL Investigator' mobile app to navigate to the location and take action.

In step 3, the Field Unit sends a field report through the Investigator App to the returning officer. If the complaint is verified, it is forwarded to the Election Commission's National Grievance Portal, and the citizen is informed of the status within 100 minutes. The cVIGIL app is strictly for reporting MCC violations and has built-in features to prevent misuse.

Any anonymous complaints receive no status updates. Registered users can also check status updates on the official website of the portal. The app becomes active from the date of notifications for bye-election/assembly/parliamentary elections.

Complaints unrelated to violations or of a personal nature may be dismissed. The Election Commission encourages citizens to use their main website or call the National Contact Centre at 1800111950 or State Contact Centre at 1950 for other types of complaints.