The Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills, Rituraj Ravi, confirmed a blast near the Syndicate Bus Stand, close to Them Mator (Harijan Colony), Ïewmawlong, Shillong on Saturday evening.

The blast took place around 10:30 PM in a small abandoned house, as per the SP. An official statement reported no casualties. The damage is reported to be limited to the tin structure and a few nearby window panes.

More details on the extent of the damages are yet to be received. An initial investigation suggests the cause of the blast was an IED, the SP added.

Further inquiry and investigation are in progress, the SP added.



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