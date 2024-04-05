The ruling BJP has released its 40-member star campaigner list including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP national President JP Nadda, who will be campaigning for the Lok Sabha and by-elections in Tripura.

Tripura has two parliamentary seats, including West and East (ST) Parliamentary seats, where elections will be held on April 19 and April 26, respectively. Additionally, the by-election for the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency will be held on April 19.

The ruling BJP has fielded former Chief Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb as the candidate for the West parliamentary constituency, while Kriti Singh Debbarma will contest from the East (ST) Parliamentary seat. Moreover, Mayor of Agartala Municipal Corporation Dipak Majumder will contest in the 7-Ramnagar Assembly Constituency, where a by-election was necessary after BJP MLA Surajit Datta passed away.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner of India Rajiv Kumar, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh wrote, “I enclose a list of leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party who would be participating in the election campaign pertaining to the current General Elections to the Lok Sabha 2024, in the State of Tripura in the Parliamentary Constituency and Bye-elections to the 7-Ramnagar Legislative Assembly Constituency. This list may be treated as valid for the remaining Parliamentary Constituency figuring for Tripura, unless we forward an amended list for the remaining schedules within the prescribed time limit.”

The list comprises Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr Manik Saha, Former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Nitin Gadkari, Sarbananda Sonowal, Kiren Rijiju, Rajib Bhattacharya, Mithun Chakraborty, Sambit Patra, Biplab Kumar Deb, Amit Rakshit, Pratima Bhoumik, and others.

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