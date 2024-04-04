Asish Kumar Saha, the Congress and INDI Bloc candidate, has written a letter to Puneet Agarwal, Chief Electoral Officer of Tripura, urging for stringent actions against purported BJP-backed perpetrators for allegedly vandalizing and wrecking a Congress publicity vehicle on April 2nd.

In his letter, Saha alleges a grave breach of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) orchestrated by individuals affiliated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

He asserts that on April 2nd, a Congress publicity vehicle, prominently adorned with party flags, flexes, and posters, was forcefully seized by a group of BJP associates. According to eyewitness accounts, the vehicle's driver, Pradip Debnath, was coerced into the nearby jungle at Brinda Chowmuhani from Kali Bazaar under West District of Tripura.

"Upon reaching Brinda Chowmuhani, the BJP-linked individuals proceeded to ransack and obliterate the flags, flexes, and posters on the vehicle. They callously set fire to the materials, brazenly violating the sanctity of the electoral process and undermining the democratic principles cherished by our nation. This blatant act of coercion and intimidation not only jeopardizes the integrity of the ongoing electoral proceedings but also imperils the safety and well-being of those engaged in the electoral process. It is imperative to address this matter urgently, as the actions of these BJP affiliates strike at the core of our democratic ideals. Furthermore, the targeted assault on political opponents and their campaign materials signifies a blatant disregard for the laws and regulations governing fair and free elections in our country," the letter states.

Saha, also the Tripura Congress president, has implored the CEO to take immediate and resolute action to rectify this injustice.

"Specifically, I urge you to ensure the swift apprehension and prosecution of all individuals involved in this reprehensible act, thereby sending a resolute message that such misconduct will not be tolerated under any circumstances. Additionally, I kindly request a comprehensive report outlining the actions taken in response to this complaint, along with any further measures deemed necessary to prevent similar incidents in the future," the letter concludes.

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