Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Communist Party of India's (CPI) Annie Raja filed their nominations on Wednesday for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 26.

Gandhi declared assets worth over Rs 20 crore, which includes stock market investments of Rs 4.3 crore, mutual fund deposits of Rs 3.81 crore, and Rs 26.25 lakh in a bank account. His affidavit reveals Rs 55,000 in cash and a total income of Rs 1,02,78,680 for the financial year 2022-23.

The gross total value of his movable assets has seen a 59 per cent increase in five years, from Rs 5.8 crore in 2019 to Rs 9.24 crore in the latest affidavit, as reported by Onmanorama.com.

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