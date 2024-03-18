With the announcement of the schedule for the 18th General Elections to the Lok Sabha, 2024 by the Election Commission of India in New Delhi, the Model Code of Conduct has been put into effect. This announcement imposes restrictions on the printing of pamphlets and posters in the region.

Under Section 127A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, the requirements regarding the printing and publishing of election-related materials have been outlined. The section mandates that any election pamphlet or poster must prominently display the names and addresses of both the printer and the publisher. Additionally, individuals are required to provide a signed declaration of identity, attested by two known individuals, to the printer before publication. Furthermore, copies of this declaration must be sent to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) or the district magistrate, depending on the location of printing.

Failure to comply with these regulations carries penalties, including imprisonment for up to six months or a fine of up to two thousand rupees, or both.

This notification, issued by the Office of the District Election Officer/DC: Pherzawl District serves as a reminder to all concerned parties including aspiring candidates political organizations and workers to adhere strictly to these guidelines during the election period.