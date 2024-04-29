While expressing the essence of exercising voting rights in a democratic country, the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) urged authorities concerned to strengthen security measures during the rep-poll to be held tomorrow in six polling stations.

Addressing the media during a press conference held at Congress Bhawan today, the president of MPCC, Keisham Meghachandra said that most of the government institutions of Manipur are in the stage of complete failure. Above this, people’s voting rights are also unable to exercise their voting rights freely.

“People of the state are aware of how people’s voting rights were completely looted in recent 18 Lok Sabha Elections. Many unwanted incidents like booth rigging, capturing etc. Congress party still have the apprehension of recurring such instances in the repoll to be held on April 30 in six polling stations. As such application was submitted to authorities concerned to abstain from any violence,” he informed.



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In a letter submitted to the chief electoral officer has stated the Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) have the honour to state that, the 6 (six) Polling Stations which is going to to re-poll/fresh poll on 30" April 2024. The polling stations are 44/20 - Shangshak-A, ii) 44/36 - Ukrhul (A),iii) 44/41 - Ukhrul (D-1),iv) 44/50 - Ukhrul (F) of 44-Ukhrul (ST) A/C, v) 45/14 - Chingai of 45-Chingai (ST) A/C and vi) 47/33 - Oinam (A1) of 47-Karong (ST) A/C.

It also stated that all these stations are hyper-sensitive and vulnerable areas as reported to the Office of MPCC.

As such, any wanton behaviour may occur during the Poll period by the anti-social elements.

In this regard, an adequate number of Central Para Military Forces may kindly be deployed in and around the said Polling Stations and also depute an Executive Magistrate in each and every afore-said Polling Station.

Installation of CCTV cameras and coverage of videos in the aforementioned polling stations are highly required for the proper discharging of duties by the Polling Officials as well as for official records to be identified as genuine.

The authorities concerns are requested to take necessary action by deploying adequate Central Para Military Forces, Executive Magistrate, installation of CCTV Camera, and coverage of Videos in the polling stations so as to enable to exercise the franchise voters of the said polling stations, the letter mentioned.