The Manipur unit of the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) has reignited its longstanding plea for the establishment of a dedicated highway protection force, citing the plight of over 4000 jobless drivers, especially from the Meitei community, following an ethnic crisis in a neighboring state.

Speaking at a press conference at Irawat Bhavan in Imphal, AITUC Manipur unit general secretary Laishram Sotinkumar criticized the state government for allegedly neglecting the concerns of laborers, particularly drivers, amidst the ongoing crisis.

The demand for a highway protection force, aimed at safeguarding national highways in the state, has been a persistent appeal from the AITUC to the state government. Despite discussions in cabinet meetings and the State Assembly, no concrete steps have been taken by the government to address this demand.

Sotinkumar emphasized the necessity of such a force to protect the interests and livelihoods of laborers, especially in light of the upcoming May Day observance. The AITUC Manipur unit plans to host a low-key May Day event at Imphal's THAU ground, acknowledging the subdued atmosphere due to ongoing violence in the state.

May Day holds significant historical importance in Manipur, with this year marking the 135th celebration since its initiation by the late Lamyanba Irabot (Hijam Irabot) in 1939 under the All India Youth Federation in Manipur.