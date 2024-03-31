Five-time Congress MLA Irengbam Hemochandra Singh from Singjamei Assembly Constituency announced his resignation from the Indian National Congress, citing the party's lack of a future and likening it to a sinking ship.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Manipur Press Club, the former Singjamei MLA confirmed that he had already submitted his resignation to Manipur Congress President Keisham Meghachandra, with a copy sent to Indian National Congress President Malikarjun Kharge.

He asserted, "The Congress Party has lost its relevance, not just nationally but particularly in Manipur. It has become a sinking ship, devoid of vision or purpose." While he has not yet decided to align with another political party, he indicated a continued engagement with politics.

He clarified that his decision to resign was not driven by aspirations for the upcoming Lok Sabha election. He mentioned that while many of his supporters had inquired about his plans to contest, he had refrained from actively pursuing political activities in that context.

Commenting on the Congress Party's choice of Dr. Angomcha Bimol Meitei as the MP candidate for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, Singh expressed disappointment without explicitly naming the candidate. He remarked, "There are numerous young Congress MLAs and leaders who are well-suited for the role of MP candidate. Many aspire to take on this responsibility. However, the Congress Party opted for a university professor. While I acknowledge his capabilities, the party's decision reflects a lack of confidence in its own pool of capable individuals."

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