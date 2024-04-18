In the run-up to the first phase of elections in Manipur, the district election officer, Th Kirankumar, has outlined the meticulous preparations underway to ensure a smooth and secure polling process.

Speaking ahead of the poll, Kirankumar emphasized the deployment of polling personnel and security forces to the respective polling stations. He noted that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) had already been opened and would soon be set up in their designated locations.

Regarding security measures, Kirankumar highlighted the presence of a sufficient number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel in vulnerable areas. Additionally, comprehensive surveillance measures including CCTV cameras and videography will be implemented across all 538 polling stations to monitor activities and ensure transparency.

Kirankumar also mentioned that out of the total polling stations, 70 are classified as either vulnerable or critical. To enhance oversight in these areas, micro observers will be deployed, with around 60 observers assigned to specific polling station locations.