The Kuki Christian Leaders' Fellowship at its Executive meeting held on April 5, 2024, at ECA Head Office unanimously resolved to uphold secularism in India and direct all its constituent members to vote for Political parties that will protect religious freedom and minority rights in the forthcoming Lok Sabha Election.

The fellowship also advises all the leaders of their churches, both Pastors and elders, to educate and encourage their respective members to exercise their franchise in the coming Lok Sabha election.

"Indian Christians, particularly tribal Christians of the Northeast, have contributed much to nation-building in the past and we must continue to do so as rightful citizens of the country," mentions a press release.



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