As Manipur prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on April 19th and 26th, the All Manipur Christian Organisation seeks for an ethical and peaceful electoral process.

In a press release the Christian organisation states, "In the context of ongoing ethnic tensions and widespread concerns about violence, vote-buying, and other malpractices, this election must uphold the highest standards of fairness and integrity."



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All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO), appeal to election officials, political parties, civil society groups, and all voters to join hands in ensuring that the upcoming elections are not marred by violence, coercion, or any form of electoral malpractice.

In conclusion, as Manipur stands at this pivotal moment, the Christian organisation seeks the LS elections be guided by the wisdom of political philosophers like Locke and Rousseau, and the eternal principles of Christian faith.