Candidate from Manipur People’s Party (MPP) filed his nomination for the 1-inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency Election today at the Office of the Returning Officer, Lamphelpat.

He is the first candidate to file nomination for the 1-Inner Manipur Constituency seat.

The candidate who filed his nomination today is Rajkumar Somendro Singh @ Kaiku, s/o (L) Rajkumar Modhusana Singh of Thangmeiband Maisnam Leikai of Imphal West and he filed his nomination for the ensuing 18th Lok Sabha Elections from the ticket of Manipur People’s Party (MPP) at the office of the Returning Officer (RO), 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency.



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As per the Election Notice issued on March 20 nomination papers may be delivered by a candidate or any of his proposers to the Returning Officer for No. 1-Inner Manipur Parliamentary Constituency or to the Assistant Returning Officer at the Office of Returning Officer at Lamphelpat, Imphal between 11:00 a.m. and 03:00 p.m. on any day (other than public holiday) not later than the 27th, March 2024 (Wednesday).