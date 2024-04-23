In a disturbing turn of events, two polling agents representing the INC candidate, Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam, were reportedly threatened during a fresh poll conducted at 11 polling stations in Manipur's Inner Parliamentary Constituency. The incidents, which occurred on Monday, have sparked concerns over the safety and integrity of the electoral process.

According to Kh Devabrata, the working president of Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC), two polling agents stationed at Moirangkampu Sajeb Upper Primary School and S Ibobi Primary School in Khurai AC were subjected to threats by unidentified individuals. One of the agents, Ajitkumar, received a menacing call from a mobile phone number , wherein the caller issued a chilling threat implying imminent harm. Similarly, another agent, Ningthoujam Sheetalaxhmi, was reportedly threatened through her family members while fulfilling her duties at Moirang Kampu Upper Primary School polling station.

MPCC promptly filed a written complaint with the Returning Officer (RO) regarding these distressing incidents, urging swift action to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure justice for the affected individuals. Devabrata condemned the actions as reprehensible and called upon the authorities to address the matter urgently.

Furthermore, Devabrata accused the BJP of engaging in egregious malpractices during the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, including poll rigging, booth capture, and destruction of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). He alleged that the BJP's tactics extended to threatening polling agents and orchestrating violence through armed henchmen, resulting in injuries to numerous individuals.

In response to these allegations, MPCC submitted a complaint to the relevant authority, advocating for a fresh poll at 36 polling stations in Inner Manipur PC and 11 polling stations in Outer Manipur PC. However, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a notification for a fresh poll at only 11 polling stations in the Inner Manipur constituency.