Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on April 26 shared a video on Twitter claiming that voters in Ukhrul district in Outer Manipur were being pressured to support the Naga People's Front (NPF), BJP's ally, instead of Congress.

He accused the security forces of not taking any action and lamented that such activities are taking place in one of "the most important elections of our lifetime".

"This video is from TODAY in Ukhrul District, Outer Manipur. Voters are being forced to vote only for the NPF, the BJP’s alliance partner, rather than the Congress. The security forces are standing there mutely as our democracy is hijacked (s.i.c)," he wrote on Twitter.

Also Read: Manipur Lok Sabha elections 2024: 54.08 per cent voter turnout recorded till 1 PM

Meanwhile, in Sadar Hills Kangpokpi District, the Kuki-Zo community opted to abstain from voting today. This abstention trend extended to various polling stations neighbouring Senapati District, which is among the districts voting in the second phase along with Tamenglong, Jiribam, Kamjong among others.

The voting process on April 26 unfolded across 857 polling stations, spanning 13 assembly segments scattered over eight districts, highlighting the diverse electoral landscape in the region.