Vincent H. Pala, the sitting Lok Sabha member and Congress candidate from Shillong, maintains his status as one of the state's wealthiest politicians.

Shillong’s Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA) candidate Robertjune Kharjahrin is the second candidate, following NPP’s Ampareen Lyngdoh, to declare pending criminal cases.

Pala, the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee president, along with his spouse, has declared assets exceeding Rs 100 crore.

The value of his movable assets is Rs 1,59,27,412, and his spouse's is Rs 91,50,217. Pala has a variety of assets, including numerous vehicles and plots of non-agricultural land.



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Kharjahrin has a criminal case filed against him under Section 102 of the Meghalaya Police Act of 2010.

His immovable assets are valued at Rs 19,264,94, with the total current market value of his properties at Rs 50,00,000.

Agatha Sangma, NPP candidate and Tura’s sitting MP has movable assets valued at Rs 52,78,453. She doesn't own a vehicle but has land and commercial buildings.

Saleng Sangma, her Congress rival, owns four vehicles and two guns, with movable assets worth Rs 1,80,49,264. He also has non-agricultural land and residential buildings valued at Rs 2,20,00,000.