Voice of People Party (VPP) president Ardent Miller Basaiawomit unveiled on January 21 launched 'winnower' as the election symbol of the party.

Basaiawomit unveiled the party symbol at Smit village about 12 km from Meghalaya's state capital Shillong.

While speaking on the occasion, Basaiawomit said that as the winnower is used to separate the good from the bad, the VPP hopes to clean the dirt in the political system and eradicate corruption by bringing good governance in Meghalaya.

''Winnower symbolizes the stand of the party to clean the political system and the politics here in Meghalaya and to fight against corruption. It relates very much with the purpose, objective, and aim of the party,'' Basaiawomit added.

He further said that the VPP has been formed with a motive to bring political change and to bring clean politics in Meghalaya.

Commenting on the financial issues, the VPP president said that money is not a problem for the VPP because they know how to fight elections without the use of money.

He further maintained that VPP will fight the electoral battle alone.

So far, the party has 16 candidates and Basaiawmoit said the party will be declaring some more candidates very soon.

Also read: Meghalaya: National People's Party to kick start poll campaign from January 23