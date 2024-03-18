The Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram.

The ECI's decision comes in the wake of undisclosed reasons.

The Secretary, whose name has not been revealed yet, is expected to step down from the position immediately.

It is to be mentioned here that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has issued orders for the removal of the Home Secretary in six states namely Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

Additionally, the Secretary of the General Administrative Department in Mizoram and Himachal Pradesh have also been removed.



Also Read: Mizoram: Over 1000 illegal migrant workers found residing in state without Inner Line Permit

The Election Commission has also taken the necessary action to remove the Director General of Police (DGP) of West Bengal.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has also removed Brihanmumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal and Additional Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners.

Mizoram will go to the polls on April 19, 2024, under the first phase. The total number of voters in Mizoram stands at 8,61,277, including 4,14,777 males, 4,41,520 females, and 4,980 service electors.

Aizawl district has the highest number of voters with 2,88,268, and Hnahthial district has the lowest with 16,257.

The Assembly Constituency with the most electors is 36-Tuichawng of Lawngtlai District with 36,493 voters, and the one with the fewest electors is 34-Thorang of Lunglei District with 15,152 voters. The gender ratio for 2024 is 1,064.

Mamit is the only district where male electors outnumber female electors. There are 4758 senior voters above 85 years who will be allowed to vote from home.