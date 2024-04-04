The Aizawl District Election Officer and Returning Officer for the upcoming Lok Sabha election 2024, Nazuk Kumar on Thursday at a Press Conference stated that home voting through postal ballot for senior citizens (above 85 years) and persons for persons with person with disability shall be held between 8 to 10 April in Aizawl District.

Nazuk said that Aizawl district has 874 voters registered for home voting, out of which 820 are voters abover 85 years while 54 are persons with disability (PwD). The criteria for PwD are 40% of disability as certified by a medical authority.

Mizoram registers 4758 senior voters (above 85 years) who will be allowed home voting; and Persons with Disability (PwD) Electors marked in Electoral Roll is 3,399 (Male - 1,877 & Female - 1,522). Lunglei district has started home voting from Thursday with 55 voters registered for home voting – 45 voters for 85 plus years and 10 voters registered under Persons with disability.



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Home voting will have a Videographer to record the process without violating the secrecy of voting.

Though Mizoram has an impeccable record for holding high voter turnout during Legislative Assembly elections, the trend is not often followed during Lok Sabha/MP elections the last MP election in 2019 registered lesser voters turnout than the national average of 67%

As part of the CEO strategy for ensuring higher voter turnout art exhibitions, street concerts and bike rally will be organised within the Aizawl district during this week and the next.

Aizawl DEO Nazuk stated that there are 12 strong room locations in Aizawl district with 10 receiving centres which will be located near their respective Assembly Segment strong rooms. She also mentioned that Zarkawt Polling Station Boot 2 in Aizawl will be manned by Persons with Disability.

State Level Media Cell has been established under the Chairmanship of Addl. Chief Electoral Officer, Mizoram and a state-of-the-art Media Centre is also established at CEO Office for positive and progressive engagement and interaction with the media, and to facilitate optimum use of media platforms during elections.