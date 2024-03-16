Mizoram will go to the polls on April 19, 2024, under the first phase. The total number of voters in Mizoram stands at 8,61,277, including 4,14,777 males, 4,41,520 females, and 4,980 service electors.

Aizawl district has the highest number of voters with 2,88,268, and Hnahthial district has the lowest with 16,257.

The Assembly Constituency with the most electors is 36-Tuichawng of Lawngtlai District with 36,493 voters, and the one with the fewest electors is 34-Thorang of Lunglei District with 15,152 voters. The gender ratio for 2024 is 1,064.

Mamit is the only district where male electors outnumber female electors. There are 4758 senior voters above 85 years who will be allowed to vote from home.



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The number of Persons with Disability (PwD) Electors is 3,399. The total number of polling stations is 1,276, an increase of 101 from the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

There will be extensive security arrangements, including 15 Coys of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and additional State Police personnel. Various monitoring and enforcement agencies will be active for the election.

The State Level Media Cell and a state-of-the-art Media Centre have been established for media engagement. The latest M3 model of EVMs/VVPATs manufactured by ECIL will be used for the forthcoming General Election.

The Commission has deployed enough Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) along with Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) for the Election.

First Level Checking (FLC) of adequate EVMs/VVPATs has been completed.