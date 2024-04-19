Mizoram witnesses 51.22 per cent voter turnout as of 3:00 pm
This surge follows an earlier report of 43.35% turnout by 1:00 PM, showcasing the active engagement of citizens in the electoral process.
In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, voters have turned out in significant numbers, with a robust collective turnout of 51.22 % reported across the state as of 3:00 PM. This surge follows an earlier report of 43.35% turnout by 1:00 PM, showcasing the active engagement of citizens in the electoral process.
The data, released by Dr. H. Lianzela, Additional Chief Electoral Officer and State Media Nodal Officer of Mizoram, provides a comprehensive breakdown of the voter turnout in each district. Notably, Lawngtlai emerged with the highest participation rate at 51.67%, while Aizawl reported the lowest at 38.09%.
The turnout statistics per district stand as follows:
Aizawl: 38.09%
Lunglei: 45.86%
Siaha: 43.80%
Champhai: 45.67%
Kolasib: 44.08%
Serchhip: 45.24%
Lawngtlai: 51.67%
Mamit: 45.64%
Khawzawl: 47.90%
Hnahthial: 43.73%
Saitual: 42.52%
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