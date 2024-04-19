In the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in Mizoram, voters have turned out in significant numbers, with a robust collective turnout of 51.22 % reported across the state as of 3:00 PM. This surge follows an earlier report of 43.35% turnout by 1:00 PM, showcasing the active engagement of citizens in the electoral process.

The data, released by Dr. H. Lianzela, Additional Chief Electoral Officer and State Media Nodal Officer of Mizoram, provides a comprehensive breakdown of the voter turnout in each district. Notably, Lawngtlai emerged with the highest participation rate at 51.67%, while Aizawl reported the lowest at 38.09%.

The turnout statistics per district stand as follows:

Aizawl: 38.09%

Lunglei: 45.86%

Siaha: 43.80%

Champhai: 45.67%

Kolasib: 44.08%

Serchhip: 45.24%

Lawngtlai: 51.67%

Mamit: 45.64%

Khawzawl: 47.90%

Hnahthial: 43.73%

Saitual: 42.52%