The Naga People’s Front's (NPF) Central Working Committee (WC) has approved the name of Kachui Timothy Zimik as the NPF official candidate for II-Outer Manipur Parliamentary Constituency for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Zimik is a retired IRS who served as the Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, in the Ministry of Finance (Revenue).

The Lok Sabha election in Manipur will be held in two phases where the Inner Manipur seat will go to the polls on April 19, while voters in Outer Manipur will cast their votes on April 19 and 26.



Also Read: Supreme Court takes up petition by displaced NIT Manipur students amid ethnic unrest