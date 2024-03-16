The Election Commission of India (ECI) has declared elections for the Lok Sabha from the Nagaland Parliamentary constituency, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into effect.

The Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party has instructed all its members to strictly follow the Model Code of Conduct and election rules.

Any violation will lead to severe disciplinary action.



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This directive applies to all party members including the Candidate, Elected Members, Chairpersons of PSUs and the Central Executive Board (CEB) Members.

They are urged to uphold the party's principles as outlined in the Party Constitution while adhering to the Model Code of Conduct in both letter and spirit.