The Konyak Union (KU) has alerted the public about the recent declaration of an emergency by the Eastern Nagaland People's Organization (ENPO).

In response to this, they have advised immediate action to ensure the adequate stocking of essential supplies at petrol pumps, gas agencies, Gala Maal and other stockists in the Mon district.

The KU has stressed that the situation may worsen quickly and emphasised the need to prepare for any potential disruptions.

They have urged stockists to maintain a sufficient supply of goods to meet community needs during this period.



Also Read: Eastern Nagaland shutdown: ENPO halts government works over Frontier Nagaland dispute

The KU has expressed appreciation for cooperation and proactive measures in this challenging time.

Earlier on March 16, a Public Emergency was declared in Eastern Nagaland due to a total shutdown, protesting the delay in the creation of the Frontier Nagaland Territory by the Indian Government.

This announcement has called for a halt in all ongoing State and Central government-sponsored constructions until further notice. In a separate circular, tribal bodies and frontal organizations including ENPO have reaffirmed their stand on the February 23, 2024 Chenmoho resolution.

They have decided not to participate in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections if the Frontier Nagaland Territory issue is not resolved before the announcement of the Election Model Code of Conduct, as assured by the Union Home Minister on December 7, 2023.